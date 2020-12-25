Melbourne: Australian captain Tim Paine said Friday a ‘proud’ cricketing nation like India is not going to roll over like Adelaide. India lost the first Test by eight wickets, bowled out for 36, their lowest Test score. But Tim Paine is in no mood to take it easy against their battered opponents.

“Well, we can’t pay any attention to mental scars or whatever thing they’re talking about,” the skipper said. “We know India are a proud cricket country, an extremely talented Test match side with lots of dangerous players. So we have to be wary. If we give them an inch, they will take a mile,” he asserted.

Paine asserted that winning is a habit and that the Australians would again go for the jugular. “We saw last year how England came back against us after being 1-2 down. Since then our focus has been winning after winning,” he pointed.

Talking about the quality of the opponents, Paine heaped praise on Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul (not aware of his non-inclusion). “KL Rahul or Rishabh (Pant), are all dangerous players who want to take the game on by playing positively. So we got to be bang on the mark tomorrow (Saturday) as we were in Adelaide, and prepare to turn up for another five-day battle,” Paine signed off.