Canberra: India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International against here Friday.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 40-ball 51 while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 44 from 23 balls as India posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat.

Moises Henriques was the most successful Australian bowler with 3/22.

Chasing the target, Australia could only score 150 for 7 with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 35. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets apiece for India.

Brief Scores:

India: 161/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out; Moises Henriques 3/22).

Australia: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 35; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/25, T Natarajan 3/30).

PTI