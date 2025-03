Dubai: Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey struck fifties to guide Australia to 264 all out in the Champions Trophy semifinal here Tuesday.

Smith top-scored with 73 off 96 balls as he stitched two crucial partnerships, first with Travis Head (39) for the second wicket, which yielded 50 runs, and then with Marnus Labuschagne (29) for the third for another 56 runs.

After the departure of Smith in the 37th over, Carey (61) took charge to take Australia past 260.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got one each.

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died in Mumbai Monday due to an age-related illness. He was 84.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 264 all out in 49.3 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 61; Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49).

PTI