Thiruvananthapuram: India posted a mammoth 235/4 after Australia invited them to bat first in the second T20 International of the five-match series here Sunday.

The match also marked a week since India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

India were off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 77 runs for the opening wicket in 5.5 overs.

Jaiswal departed for a 25-ball 53, before Ishan Kishan (52; 32b) joined Gaikwad (58; 43b) in an 87-run alliance for the second wicket.

Rinku Singh made a breezy 31 not out from nine balls.

India lead the series 1-0 after beating the visitors by two wickets in the first T20I at Vizag.

Brief Scores:

India: 235/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Ishan Kishan 52).

PTI