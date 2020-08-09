Junagarh: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Kalahandi district, local administration here Sunday announced a complete shutdown in Junagarh town for August 12 and 13.

According to Kalahandi collector Gavali Parag Harshad, all commercial establishments in the town will be closed and vehicular movements will be barred during these two days except for essential services.

Also read: 3-day long shutdown declared in Nabarangpur district

That said, denizens will be allowed to walk to nearby markets for purchasing essential commodities while wearing face mask and maintaining social distance.

The district administration has appealed residents to strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

It may be mentioned here that Junagarh residents, few days back, had demanded Kalahandi district administration to conduct adequate COVID-19 screening and impose a complete shutdown in the town to minimise the spread of the virus.

PNN