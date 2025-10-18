A shocking road incident captured on camera has left social media users stunned — and some even calling it “karma in motion.”

The viral video, shot using a CCTV camera installed on an Indian highway at night, shows a biker learning a painful lesson after he tried to mess with a group of bulls standing quietly on the road.

The clip begins with three bulls — two standing and one lying down — occupying a dimly lit stretch of road. Moments later, a man on a motorcycle approaches the scene. Instead of slowing down or taking a detour, the biker appears to deliberately veer toward one of the animals, attempting to kick the white bull as he passes by.

Here’s what happens next:

But within seconds, the act takes a horrific turn. The biker loses balance mid-kick and swerves into the opposite lane, only to be hit by a speeding truck. His bike is thrown several meters away, and the man is seen writhing on the road in pain. The startled bulls bolt a few steps away, turning back almost as if in confusion at the chaos.

The video, which has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, has drawn thousands of comments within hours. One user wrote, “That’s karma working faster than 5G.” Another commented, “Respect animals — they’re not the problem, humans are.”

PNN