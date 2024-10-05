Los Angeles: Oscar winning-actress Kate Winslet, who turns 49 Saturday, says she doesn’t want a “big” birthday celebration and instead wants to spend the year doing 50 “remarkable things.”

“I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises. I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness — I’m gathering a little list,” she told people.com.

The “Lee” actress, who was initially married to Jim Threapleton and has Mia, 23, with him as well as 20-year-old Joe with second husband Sam Mendes and 10-year-old son Bear with Edward Abel Smith, became a household name after she featured in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

One of the film industry’s biggest stars, Winslet feels women should be able to “stand with pride” and look back on the things that they have achieved in life without coming across as arrogant, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do. And to be able to say that I’m proud of myself matters because I think that that’s something else I hope to put out there — that women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that and not feel like they are bigging themselves up.

“It’s a self-acceptance and an awareness of doing something that is challenging and that feels impactful and takes effort like you wouldn’t believe.”

Last month, the actress spoke about the different standards set for male and female actors.

According to deadline.com, Winslet’s comments have included pushing back when a crew member advised her to suck in her stomach to hide her “belly rolls” during a topless scene and subsequently dismissing her reaction being hailed as “bravery.”

Winslet went on to speak on the topic in an interview during History Channel’s “History Talks” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Saturday,

“I quite like making statements. And actually, I have to say, I’m at the point where I’m just like, You know what? Life is too short,” she said.

“But it is one thing that’s been happening to me quite a lot recently, people will say to me, ‘Oh, my God, so you were so brave in this performance, you had no make-up, and you look really kind of crappy.’ And I think, do we say to the men, ‘You were so brave, you grew a beard?’

“And then there’s another one, how do you juggle being a mother and having a career?” she added.

“Do we say, ‘How do you juggle being a father and having a career?’ I mean, we’ve got to change this dynamic.”

IANS