Naraj: A woman and her daughter who appeared to have jumped into Kathajodi river Wednesday, in fact, fell off the bridge while clicking a selfie on their phone, an official source said Thursday.

The two women have been identified as Anjali Mohanty (38) and Rutuparna Mohanty (16), Baranga police station IIC Sashikanta Rout said.

According to a passerby Prajat Kumar Nath, he saw the two women jumping into Kathajodi river from Trishulia Bridge in Cuttack Wednesday at about 5:30pm. He immediately informed Baranga fire services team who miraculously rescued the duo after a frantic operation that lasted about 20 minutes.

Both the women were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where they were declared to be stable after receiving treatment.

While narrating the incident to the police, Anjali said that she was taking a selfie with her daughter while her feet slipped unexpectedly following which she fell into the river. To save Anjali, her daughter also jumped into the river.