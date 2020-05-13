Bhubaneswar: A migrant worker from Kendrapara, who had been stranded in Haryana since the lockdown, allegedly committed suicide Wednesday.

Resident of Bijapur

The deceased Gangadhar Biswal had been working with a Haryana-based firm for some years now. He was a resident of Bijapur under Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district.

Suffering from depression

According to reports, Gangadhar committed suicide Wednesday in Yamuna Nagar of Haryana by hanging himself from a tree. Sources said that he had been suffering from a bout of depression. He had lost his job, so he did not have the money to cover his expenses. Also despite his best efforts he was not being able to return home. The lockdown had a huge mental effect on Gangadhar.

A co-worker and roommate of Gangadhar said that the latter had been ill for the past few days. He was continuously pleading that he be allowed to go home. However, he failed to do so and that increased his mental duress.

Financial problems

Financial crisis was another big reason which might have triggered his suicidal ideation, informed the co-worker.

“Gangadhar was also under financial pressure as the construction firm where we were working was shut down. The company was earlier giving us money to meet food and other basic needs. However, when it stopped providing money, we ran out of all our savings. Moreover, Gangadhar’s family had asked him to send money, which seems to have forced him to take the extreme step,” the roommate added.

PNN