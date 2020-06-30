Junagarh: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state has heaped lots of miseries on people coming from various walks of life.

Kendu leaf collectors of Kaliakundal and Atigaon panchayats in this block in Kalahandi district are a case in point.

Over 50 families in these two panchayats earn their livelihood from kendu leaf collection. These people collect kendu leaves from Kelia reserve forest in the month of April but they have failed to sell their stock as the state government is yet to issue them transit permits. As a result, the collected leaves are rotting in the storehouse. This has led to resentment among kendu leaf collectors.

Kelia reserve forest, a storehouse of kendu leaves lies between Kaliakundal and Atigaon panchayats. The forest dwellers and tribals living on the fringes of the jungle have been given permission for kendu leaf collection as per the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

The villagers formed a committee and appointed 50 persons including women to collect kendu leaves from the jungle. The leaves were collected during the period starting from April till May first week.

The villagers have dried and bundled the leaves and stored them for sale. They were expecting the state government would issue them transit permits. However, they are losing hope as the government has not issued them transit permits till now.

Left with no options, the villagers wrote to the divisional forest officer, Kalahandi Collector, Junagarah MLA-cum-state Energy Minister Dibyashankar Mishra, PCCF, forest secretary and even to the Chief Minister. However, their pleas are yet to be addressed, lamented the villagers.

They have warned of resorting to agitation if their concerns are not addressed.

Meanwhile, DFO Malaya Dash said he has no power to issue transit permits to kendu leave collectors.

PNN