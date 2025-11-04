Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has once again emerged as the top-performing division in overall traffic handling, achieving an impressive 183 million tonnes of freight movement up to October 2025.

The division handled 101 million tonnes of loading and 82 million tonnes of unloading, its best-ever performance, reaffirming its leadership in freight operations across Indian Railways.

Following Khurda Road in the rankings are Bilaspur Division with 148 million tonnes, Dhanbad with 132 million tonnes, and Chakradharpur with 127 million tonnes.

In a historic feat, the Khurda Road Division crossed the 100-million-tonne loading mark in just 213 days (as of October 30, 2025), its fastest ever, surpassing the previous record of 234 days set in 2024–25.

This milestone marks a new benchmark in operational efficiency and performance for the division.

The division also achieved a record-breaking monthly loading of 14.52 million tonnes in October 2025, the first time it has ever crossed the 14-million-tonne mark in a single month.

Despite the challenges posed by Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall, the division maintained uninterrupted freight operations and achieved record-breaking performances across several terminals.

The Paradeep Port area handled 938 rakes, surpassing its previous best of 927 rakes recorded in March 2025.

Similarly, Tata Steel at Jakhapura managed 160 rakes against its earlier record of 156 rakes in July 2025.