A viral video showing a heated argument between a cab driver and a woman passenger was captured on a bystander’s mobile phone. The dramatic footage, taken on the side of a busy highway, shows tempers flaring over a seemingly minor issue: luggage that did not fit in the boot.

The viral video opens with a silver sedan pulled over on the roadside. The driver, a man of modest stature, is seen trying to fit large bags into the limited boot space of his cab. The woman, notably taller and dressed in a striking red side-cut dress paired with a jacket, looks visibly frustrated as her belongings spill over the available space.

Online viewers have pointed out that her attire and overall appearance suggest she could have easily opted for a premium cab to accommodate her luggage. However, tensions quickly boil over.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Woman kicks Uber driver in the nuts because her bags wouldn’t fit in the trunk pic.twitter.com/J938H0lscR — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) April 13, 2025

In a shocking twist, the woman suddenly pulls her luggage from the boot and hurls it onto the road in a fit of rage. The stunned driver, clearly taken aback, is seen calling someone for help while still trying to maintain composure.

But the confrontation turns downright ugly when, without any warning or provocation, the woman kicks the driver in his groin area. The man collapses momentarily in visible pain as horrified onlookers gasp.

The video has sparked a firestorm online, especially on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where users are slamming the woman’s violent outburst as completely uncalled for.

“She should have ordered a bigger vehicle. She should be arrested,” one user wrote. Another said, “You normally have to pay good money for that”

This video serves as a stark reminder that sometimes, what starts as a minor disagreement can spiral into a full-blown altercation in the blink of an eye.

PNN