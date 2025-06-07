After RCB’s victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL), social media is flooded with videos capturing fans’ madness. Some are emotional, while others are seen bursting crackers in celebration. However, a few videos have surfaced that show fan frenzy turning into a threat to lives. The most tragic example was the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, which claimed 11 lives.

In one such video going viral on social media, a fan of RCB and Virat Kohli appears to have lost all sense in a fit of excitement. He is seen expressing his joy in a way that could have cost him his life. The fan is seen cutting his wrist not once, but three times, and applying tilak to Virat Kohli’s photo with his own blood. After the video went viral, users started commenting heavily on it.

The fan’s emotions didn’t stop there. After smearing Kohli’s picture with blood, he began shouting loudly and crying. He then removed his T-shirt, raised both hands in the air, and continued celebrating. His level of obsession is clearly evident in the video.

The viral video has been shared from an account named @gharkekalesh. Reactions from users are pouring in. One wrote, “If you have that much blood, go donate it at a hospital.” Another commented, “Told you, some RCB fans are ‘chapri’.” A third said, “If Kohli sahab ever becomes a baba, the business will do well.” One more added, “A true fan of Virat Kohli.”