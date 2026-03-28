Hatadihi: A headmaster in Keonjhar district has been suspended for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a tribal woman teacher, but no legal action has been initiated even three weeks after the incident.

The accused, Harekrushna Behera alias Babula, headmaster of Mithigaon Upper Primary School under Hatadihi block, allegedly took advantage of the teacher being alone after school hours and engaged in misconduct.

Following a complaint, an inquiry was conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the supervision of Block Education Officer (BEO) Rajib Dalei.

As per official communication issued by the BEO vide Letter No. 736 dated March 7, 2026, the headmaster was placed under suspension as part of departmental action.

However, the absence of legal proceedings has raised concerns.

Repeated attempts to contact the BEO for comment were unsuccessful.

Officer-In-Charge of Soso police station, Kanan Sahu, said no written complaint has been received in connection with the incident.