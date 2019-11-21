Rupsa: Huge irregularities were allegedly committed in the construction of outdoor patient building at Rupsa community health centre in Balasore. Fund for the building has been provided under national health mission (NHM).

Various outfits and locals alleged that though Rs 80 lakh has been provided, the quality of work has been substandard.

An unholy nexus between contractors and the departmental officials has led to swindling of money from the project while quality of infrastructure has been compromised.

Such irregularities in infrastructure development have pointed to the failure of the government’s ambitious National Health Mission plan, locals alleged.

BJP MLA Madanmohan Dutt demanded stern action against the officials involved in the irregularities.

It may be mentioned here that the block has three primary health centres and 27 health sub-centres.

Thousands of people of Gadapada, Routapda, Ambagadi, Rupsa, Kasipada, Anko, Haladipada, Srirampur and Rasalpur panchayats depend on the Rupsa CHC.

The construction of the OPD building was handed over to the rural development department at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. As per the scheme, the development of the infrastructure included provision of drinking water and electrification.

Its construction work was undertaken in 2017. Initially, locals alleged poor construction due to the monopoly of the contractor.

Several columns of the building had been raised even without iron rods and rings. Locals strongly opposed it. The raised columns have been pulled down and reconstruction has started.

The irregularities have been committed due to lack of monitoring by the departmental engineers, locals alleged.

“Right proportions of rods, cement, chips and other construction materials were not used in raising of walls and other structures,” said sarpanch Pratap Dalai.

Other local leaders like Abhay Barik, Jaykrushna Behera, Rajendra Panda, Prashant Pattnaik, Sanjay Pattnaik and Buishnuprasad Das pointed fingers at the contractor and the departmental engineers.

Taking note of the allegation, Aradai DSO Asini Dandapat and other officials visited the spot.