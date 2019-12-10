Paralakhemundi: The Lokayukta Act was implemented for the first time in 2014 and was executed in 2018. However, after the appointment of a Lokayukta here in 2019, it has started giving good dividends and people can directly lodge complaints, a report said.

This Act empowers ordinary citizens to bring corruption at any government office to the fore. Activities of unscrupulous officials and their illegal nexus with contractors can be curbed.

According to sources, Lokayukta has two wings namely investigation wing and a case management wing. Even it has provisions that, if any person makes an allegation which is subsequently found to be false, the person who made false complaint will be punished.

However, after the appointment of a Lokayukta in Odisha, 864 cases were accepted for hearing, out of which hearing of 387 cases has been completed while 477 cases are in trial stage.

This was also reiterated by state Lokayukta in an awareness campaign organised a few days back at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district for the purpose. Chairperson of state Lokayukta, Justice Ajit Singh made locals aware of this people-oriented Act.

District Circle Judge Biswajit Das had then emphasised on eradication of corruption from our society. “Successful implementation of the Act can help make society corruption-free”, Das said. Government officials starting from parliamentarians to people’s representatives at the state level, all come under the purview of the Lokayukta Act, he asserted.

