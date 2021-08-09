Bhubaneswar: Coming on the heels of India’s best-ever medals tally at the Olympic Games, the Odisha government has decided to construct 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums at different urban areas across the state with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore. The state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal and 15 more Monday evening.

In a video message, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said these stadiums will come up in 85 urban local bodies (ULBs) including the state capital, Cuttack and Rourkela under the 5T Initiative to give a huge boost to sports in Odisha.

The Odisha government has been focusing on development of sports and in recent years, the state has been recognised as a leading destination for sports events, Behera said.

“Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) areas act as main centres for the sports-related activities including coaching. The project is proposed for ensuring provision of quality sports infrastructure across ULBs of the state,” Behera stated.

The indoor stadiums will host various disciplines of sports including badminton, table tennis, yoga, gymnastics and weightlifting. The main hall of the indoor stadium will be used for the particular type of sport in an area. The stadiums will be completed in 18 months, informed Behera. All the facilities will be named after former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Other than the three at the municipal corporations (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela), stadiums will also be built in 30 municipalities and 52 NACs.

The State government will spend Rs10.15 crore for construction of each stadium at municipal corporation towns and municipalities while Rs 6.40 crore will be spent for building one in NAC.

The indoor stadiums will also be designed in a manner that it can withstand 200kmph wind speed. The stadiums can be utilised as community shelters during disasters like cyclones, floods etc. In times of pandemics, the stadiums can be converted into a 50-bed (NAC model) or 100-bed (municipality model) field hospital, the minister said.

The Cabinet has approved a tender for implementation of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in Puri under Abadha scheme. The tender was awarded at a cost of Rs 331.28 crore. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 18 months, said Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra.

The panel also approved the tender for the renovation and restoration of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal at a cost of Rs 148.12 crore, which is planned to be completed in 24 months.