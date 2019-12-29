Bhubaneswar: The body of a man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Baramunda Housing Board Colony Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kumar Dhal who worked as an assistant commissioner in central excise department.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and recovered the body. It was sent for postmortem subsequently.

Prima facie, the matter appears to be a case of suicide even though the precise reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police said. The cops further added that the postmortem report would be able to expose the conditions that led to Dhal’s death.

Further details are awaited.

PNN