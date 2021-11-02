Baripada: Tension gripped Manada Square on National Highway-49 under Bangriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district after a person out for morning walk was run over by an unidentified vehicle Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. However, it is said that he was out for morning walk. The accused driver fled with the vehicle after crushing the man to death.

The mishap infuriated local people who staged a road blockade demanding immediate compensation for the bereaved family.

On getting information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators.

Recently cases of road mishaps involving people out for morning walk are increasing.

October 31, two women who were out for a morning walk were knocked down by an unknown vehicle at Kapasia village under Bolagarh police limits in Khurda district.

There too, angry people had staged a road blockade putting the dead body on the road, demanding compensation and construction of speed breaker at Kapasia on NH-57.

Two women were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle at Sanpada along Nuagaon-Khurda Road on NH-57 in Nayagarh district October 14. These women were also out for morning walk.

