Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, who made his big debut with the superhit Student of the Year, married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug resort January 24. Now, beautiful pictures and videos of the lavish wedding are going viral on social media.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s comment on Varun-Natasha’s wedding surprises everyone

Now, the very famous designer Manish Malhotra has shared a video in his Instagram stories that shows him dressing up Varun for his big day. The designer could be seen adjusting his dress as his team helped the groom get ready to be the man of the moment.

In the video, he is seen dressing Varun as a groom. He shared the video and captioned it, “Capturing the endearing moments while dressing up the ever-so-charming #ManishMalhotraGroom, Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) as he transforms into a debonair prince in our bespoke ivory sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)

The actor wore an embellished sherwani by designer Manish Malhotra and coordinated his outfit well with that of his bride’s ivory-crystal lehenga. While Natasha wore a lehenga from her own label, and repeated diamond jewellery that she wore at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani in 2019.

Earlier, claims were being made that the star couple is going to host a reception party in Mumbai February 2. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s uncle Anil Dhawan has reacted to this and rubbished the reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said as of now nothing is happening as everybody is busy with their respective things.

Also Read: Read to know why Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal will not have wedding reception