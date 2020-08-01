Malkangiri: Even as Maoists have been observing Martyrs’ Week since July 28 in Malkangiri district, hundreds of tribals supporting the ultras organized a massive Praja Meli at Andapalli area in Swabhiman Region and paid tribute to the martyrs. However, a group of people have opposed the Martyrs’ Week and started observing Ninda Saptah since July 30.

This has reportedly taken place even though security has been tightened in the area. They had earlier set up a temporary Smruti Stamba (memorial pillars).

At the Praja Meli, ultra supporters were told that many Maoists had fallen to police bullets last year while the ultras had been fighting for Jal, Jami and Jungle for tribals.

The tribals were convinced about the ideals and aims of the Maoists. The leaders of the Maoist supporters urged people to fight for their rights and entitlements. They made a scathing attack on the government and the democratic system. They said in the name of democracy, poor people are exploited while capitalists are promoted,

Significantly, a group of people in the Swabhiman Anchal has been strongly opposing Maoist activities.

The Maoists opponents have pasted posters at different places, condemning the observance of the Martyrs Week. Countering the Martyrs’ Week, the opponents have started observing Ninda Sapatah since July 30.

In the posters, they said, “The killed Maoists are not martyrs. They have killed many of our innocent tribals branding them as police informers.”

The Maoist opponents pointed out that Maoists have indulged in disruptive activities and destroyed schools, colleges, roads, health centres and panchayat buildings in this area.

The posters said, ”When the whole country is struggling to fight against Covid, Maoists with help from our enemy country are observing Martyrs’ Week. Such act of Maoists is highly condemnable. This Martyrs’ Week should be opposed.

The posters were pasted by INPPF, Koraput district.

On the other hand, Maoists have reportedly set up Saheed Stupas (structures in honour of martyrs) at Panasput, Jantri, Andapalli and other places, despite security arrangements in Chitrakonda area. Surprisingly, they have even set up permanent meeting rooms in the area to hold meetings.

PNN