Chitrakonda: The incident of death of a Malkangiri sub-jail inmate took a fresh twist Tuesday after the deceased’s family members alleged that he was brutally murdered inside the jail.

The inmate, Danu Goleri, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malkangiri Sunday.

Danu was arrested three months ago on suspicion of him being a Maoist. His family members met him at the sub-jail more than once, and they claimed, he never complained of any kind of disease or issues inside the jail.

After his death, the jail authorities had said he had slit his throat with a knife Saturday. He was admitted to a hospital in Malkangiri and succumbed Sunday.

Danu’s family members alleged that they were told that Danu had fallen sick. It was after they reached the sub-jail to enquire about his condition, the jail authorities asked them to take his body.

Demanding a high-level inquiry, the aggrieved family members resisted performing the last rites of the deceased. However, fellow villagers and family relatives intervened and the last rites of Danu were performed subsequently.

