Mayurbhanj: A two-day shutdown called by tribal organisations disrupted normal life in the Bamanghati sub-division of Mayurbhanj district after 34 tribals were arrested in connection with a clash with police, officials said.

The arrests followed a confrontation during a highway blockade at Bahalda over an alleged molestation case involving a minor tribal girl in the Tiring police station area. During the protest, the vehicle of the Bahalda tehsildar was vandalised and overturned. The accused were later arrested and produced in court.

Demanding their unconditional release, the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekta Manch called for a shutdown from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Protesters staged picketing at several locations, blocking National Highway 220 (Ranchi–Vijayawada route) passing through Rairangpur and halting vehicular movement.

The blockade disrupted transport between Rairangpur and Baripada, with buses, trucks and other vehicles off the roads. Shops, markets, schools, colleges, and government and private offices remained closed across the sub-division.

Several organisations, including the Biju Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Indian National Congress, along with other tribal groups, extended support to the shutdown. Protesters said the agitation would continue until their demands are met.