Mumbai: Former adult star Mia Khalifa has openly come out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. She is constantly tweeting in support of the farmers’ movement.

Now, taking to her Twitter handle, she has questioned actress Priyanka Chopra on her views on Farmer’ protest and she would ever speak up. Mia Khalifa has targeted Priyanka Chopra in her new tweet

Her tweet read, “Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.”

After this tweet of Mia Khalifa, while many users justified her question, many Twitter users have also said that Priyanka has spoken on this issue.

Worth mentioning, in December, Priyanka, quote tweeting a message from singer Diljit Dosanjh, had written, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Worth mentioning, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh had earlier tweeted in support of the farmers and were targeted by Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, many international celebrities including Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, influencer Amanda Cerny, writer Rupi Kaur, and others expressed their outrage over fascism of India government.

Then several Hindi film celebrities expressed their opinion on the matter on Twitter. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn said that we should not pay attention to propaganda and stand united. Ali Fazal wrote that he stands with farmers.

On the other hand, star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was targeted after he asked outsiders to not interfere in India’s internal matters. While many celebrities had spoken on George Floyd and Capitol attack in USA, their tweets asking Rihaana to not interfere in Farmers’ protest was called hyprocrisy by fans.

Many fans slammed Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn for their tweets in support of the government. Meanwhile, Salman Khan when questioned on the farmers’ protest said that the right thing has to be done while SRK and Aamir Khan are yet to speak up on the issue.