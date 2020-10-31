Koksara: In a shocking incident, a middleman has put two siblings from Koksara area of Kalahandi district on mortgage with a contractor in Madhya Pradesh and taken away Rs 80,000 from the latter.

This was alleged by parents of the siblings identified as Bharat Majhi (35) and Chatur Majhi (30) of Raengunda.

Their father Digambar Majhi has filed a complaint against the local middleman, Krushna Durga, at the Koksara police station Thursday.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Krushna lured two brothers on the promise of giving them work at a bore-well drilling company in Indore October 16.

The middleman has taken Rs 80,000 from the contractor after leaving the two brothers at his custody.

The two brothers intimated their family members over telephone that the contractor has been torturing them without food. “We were mortgaged for Rs 80,000 at the contractor,” they alleged.

The parents of the two brothers pleaded with police for rescue of their sons. Koksara IIC Basudev Chhatri said a complaint in this regard was received and the matter is being investigated.

“Steps will be taken to rescue the two brothers and action will be taken against the middleman,” the IIC said.

PNN