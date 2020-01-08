Kendrapara: Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, has directed additional registrar of co-operative societies to inquire into alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in Kendrapara Credit Co-operative Society Ltd and submit report within a week.

The minister’s directive came after a twitter message of social activist, Pratap Kumar Mohanty.

Social activist Pratap Kumar Mohanty brought the matter to the knowledge of the minister after getting information under the RTI Act.

According to the RTI information, though there were 72 sanctioned posts at the credit cooperative society, as many as 216 people have been appointed. Besides, there were alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

Though the ARCC was aware of the irregularities and misappropriation, he allegedly remained a mute spectator, Mohanty said in his twitter message.