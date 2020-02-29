Tihidi: Unidentified miscreants Friday ran away with about Rs 7 lakh from a businessman’s motorcycle side box at Talabandh village under Kherag panchayat of Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district Friday.

The victim has been identified as Saroj Rout.

According to locals, Saroj had withdrawn Rs 7 lakh in cash from Allahabad bank near Bhadrak and had kept the cash bag in his bike dicky. While he was returning home, he stopped mid a way to have some snacks.

Meanwhile, the thieves broke the dicky and fled with the bag containing the cash. Later, Saroj lodged an FIR with the police on this context. The cops have started an investigation into the matter by lodging a case bearing no. 64/ 20 under relevant sections of IPC.

