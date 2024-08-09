Puri: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday visited Jagannath temple in Puri and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity.

According to servitors, the RSS chief spent around half-an-hour inside the temple and talked to the priests. He was welcomed at the Lion’s Gate by temple administration officials.

Bhagwat later met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan Peeth and held discussions on different issues. However, the subjects of their discussion were not informed to the media.

As per the schedule, Bhagwat will attend the RSS’ Pranta Seva Pramukh meeting August 10 and 11 and discuss various issues related to the organisation’s activities and its upcoming plans. He will stay in Puri till Monday.

Sources said that late on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his two deputies KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida met Bhagwat at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS) office, where he spent the night.

