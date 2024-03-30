Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department of Odisha government Saturday announced a change in the timing of classes in schools across the state, effective April 2.

According to a notification issued by the department, the government has decided to reschedule the timing of classes in all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and privately managed schools. The new timing for classes will be from 7 am to 11:30 am.

The decision comes after careful consideration to mitigate the impact of the anticipated heatwave during the summer of 2024. By shifting the classes to the cooler morning hours, the authorities aim to ensure the well-being and comfort of students and staff.

Furthermore, the notification directs school authorities to make necessary arrangements to support the new schedule. This includes ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, ORS packets, and other essential amenities to combat the heat effectively.

Additionally, Collectors & District Magistrates have been instructed to closely monitor the weather situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the health and safety of students and staff members.

