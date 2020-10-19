New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, Chandrani Murmu, Monday moved a notice with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Odisha Television (OTV) for allegedly airing false and fake news. Murmu alleged OTV reporters posted on social media her morphed obscene video with malicious intent to defame, harass and mentally torture her.

She submitted that her privilege as a member of the Lok Sabha has been grievously affected and violated. She said OTV has launched a vicious and malicious propaganda with ill intention to derail the investigation. “I’m tendering this notice to you, seeking your protection to ensure that the OTV channel be restrained from airing such fake and false stories with a malicious intent to save its reporter Ramesh Rath,” said Chandrani.

The Lok Sabha MP also submitted that the police during investigation arrested an OTV reporter along with others. She said the reporter named Ramesh Rath was the perpetrator of the crime but when the police examined the perpetrator of the crime October 15, OTV attempted to subvert the truth. She added that the channel run several programs alleging that the journalist was questioned since he had published a story against the Chief Minister of Odisha and not for the alleged morphed videos of the female MP.