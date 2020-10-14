Sambalpur: In view of rising number of COVID-19 patients being detected in Sambalpur district, the district administration Wednesday opened a 120-bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR in Burla.

The dedicated hospital has 120-bed for treatment of COVID-19 patients with 20 ICU beds. As many as 10 doctors and more than 30 ANMs, paramedics and other staffers have been deployed at the hospital.

According to a source, facilities such as oxygen, ICU and operation theatre are being made available to the patients in the COVID-19 hospital. “It will help reducing cross-infection in the district headquarter hospital,” a district administration official said.

The decision to open the new COVID-19 hospital was taken by the state government as the isolation ward at VIMSAR was not adequate to treat corona infected patients. In Sambalpur district, the recovery rate stands at 77 per cent. Close to 74 per cent of the COVID patients are now under home isolation.

Notably, a 70-bed hospital at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput has also started functioning. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said these COVID-19 hospitals will treat serious patients in western and southern Odisha regions.

PNN