Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has secured national recognition at the Annual Quantum Conclave 2026 for advancing quantum education initiatives.

The honour was conferred by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, following a technical review of the institute’s Minor Degree in Quantum Technology. The committee endorsed both the curriculum and a proposal to establish an undergraduate quantum technology laboratory under the National Quantum Mission.

The recognition was presented during the conclave held at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay April 10–11, where Prof JP Kar received the award on behalf of the institute.

The Minor Degree programme is jointly offered by the Departments of Physics & Astronomy and Computer Science & Engineering, underscoring an interdisciplinary approach to emerging technologies.

NIT Rourkela is among 23 institutions selected nationwide under the National Quantum Mission to set up quantum teaching laboratories. The initiative aims to provide students with advanced theoretical knowledge and practical exposure in quantum science, aligning education with future technological demands.

The conclave brought together scientists, policymakers, startups and academic leaders, highlighting India’s growing push in quantum technologies.