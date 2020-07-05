Bhubaneswar: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has allowed the opening of new DM (doctorate) in pulmonary medicine course in SCB Medical College and Hospitals, Cuttack from 2020-21 academic session.

The course will be imparted in the super speciality department of pulmonary medicine in the college from the current session. SCB would be the first state-run medical college in eastern India and 10th medical institute in the country to offer the course, Health department sources said here, Saturday.

DM Pulmonary Medicine is the course of the topmost level in the field of respiratory medicine. Two seats in the course will be managed by the Centre of Excellence, SCB. This will cater to state-of-the-art healthcare and quality research in the field of respiratory medicine for the people of eastern India, the source said.

High-end sophisticated instruments for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory disease will be available for this course as per the MCI guidelines. In future, the paramedical course will also be started under the Centre of Excellence, they stated.