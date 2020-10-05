Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded an investigation into Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was heading an AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report.

Speaking to media, Dr Gupta said, “Sushant died by suicide and was not murdered. There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased,” adding, “The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.” He had called their report ‘conclusive’.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the death, is yet to comment on the AIIMS report.

Republic TV has now released an earlier interview with the doctor, in which he raised questions about how the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police had conducted their investigations into Sushant’s death. In the August interview, he is seen mentioning that the “crime scene has not been kept intact” and how there was “contamination of evidence.”

In a WhatsApp conversation, he also said, “The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy…only one is junior level forensic doctor…rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board…by the police?”

Sharing a screenshot of the report, Shweta wrote, “This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape.” In another tweet, she asked, “Why?”

Reacting to the reports, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Parallel investigations are also being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea was arrested by the NCB on a drugs-related charge September 9.