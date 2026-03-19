Bolangir: Indian gas carrier ‘Nandadevi’ has safely returned from the conflict-hit Middle East, drawing widespread attention for the role played by its Odia captain, Dheeraj Agrawal. Captain Agrawal, a native of Kantabanji in Bolangir district, has been widely praised for his leadership, patience and courage in ensuring the safe return of the vessel and its crew.

His family members celebrated his homecoming, while congratulatory messages have been pouring in. The vessel, along with another Indian ship ‘Shivalik’, had been stranded in the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The narrow sea route witnessed heavy missile strikes and aerial bombardment, creating a tense and uncertain situation for crew members onboard. Despite the hostile conditions, ‘Nandadevi’ successfully navigated back to India, reaching the Gujarat coast Tuesday following diplomatic efforts that eased movement restrictions in the region.

The ship had departed from a UAE port about 12 days ago before being caught in the crisis after Iran imposed restrictions on maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz. Agrawal, son of late Ramesh Chhapadia and Santosh Devi, completed his schooling in Kantabanji and later earned a degree in nautical science from a maritime training institute in Mumbai.

Since 2017, he has been serving in key roles in India’s shipping sector and is currently associated with the Shipping Corporation of India. His mother expressed happiness over reports that he may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a proud moment for the family.