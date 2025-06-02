Balasore: A talented software professional from Odisha is making waves in healthcare innovation in the United States through the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Babul Sahu, son of Jawaharlal and Usha Sahu of Natima village in Balasore district, is spearheading transformative efforts in US healthcare.

After a brief stint with Dell in Bengaluru, India’s software capital, Sahu moved to the United States. He currently plays a mission-critical role at SCAN Health Plan, where he is at the forefront of applying AI to improve outcomes for thousands of older adults.

SCAN Health Plan, a 4.5-star-rated organisation, was recently named one of the best insurance companies for Medicare Advantage in California and Nevada by US News & World Report. The organisation credits professionals like Sahu for its continued excellence. Twice honoured as ‘Employee of the Year’ and recipient of multiple accolades, Sahu’s contributions reflect deep technical expertise, forward-thinking innovation, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centred care.

At SCAN, Sahu leads efforts to integrate AI and neural networks into clinical systems. His work involves analysing extensive datasets—spanning medical records, claims, and clinical notes—to predict health risks and enable early intervention. His predictive models have become vital tools in offsetting emergency scenarios.

One of Sahu’s most impactful innovations addresses the prevention of avoidable hospital readmissions. By leveraging AI to analyse patients’ histories, medications, and post-discharge data, his team identifies high-risk individuals and initiates tailored follow-up measures, such as early appointments, home visits, and education on symptom management. These interventions not only reduce patient stress but also cut healthcare costs and lower the risk of re-hospitalisation.

Sahu has also developed AI models to optimise Nursing Facility Level of Care (NFLOC) decisions, supporting proactive planning for patients nearing long-term care. His tools in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) flag high-risk individuals, generate real-time alerts for staff, and support customised care plans. In the area of hospice and palliative care, he has created predictive models that identify patients nearing end of life, ensuring timely, compassionate care aligned with personal values and preferences.

Sahu’s AI-driven innovations have empowered thousands of elderly individuals to maintain their health and independence, improving quality of life while reducing overall healthcare expenditure. His work is estimated to save millions of dollars for hospitals, insurers, and the broader US healthcare system.

From India’s tech corridors to the heart of healthcare transformation in the United States, Babul Sahu represents the best of global talent, guided by data, driven by empathy, and focused on real-world impact. His work stands as a beacon of innovation and hope in proactive healthcare delivery.

PNN