Kesinga: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian Saturday visited Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and reviewed the progress of various ongoing developmental projects.

The top officials reviewed the present status of Utkela airstrip where they landed at 10:00am. Later, they visited BM School and Town Nodal School. During their visit, they did rounds of smart classrooms, science labs, E-library and toilets and expressed their satisfaction over the progress of the projects. They also interacted with the teachers and students.

The officials also visited the under-construction medical college at Bhangabari. They laid emphasis on timely completion of the college with quality control as the medical college is set to be completed by December 2021. They also visited the district headquarters hospital in Bhawanipatna town and took stock of the oxygen plant and Covid-19 situation there.

5T Secretary Pandian reviewed the result of the newly inaugurated mega irrigation project on Indravati river and emphasised that no beneficiary should get deprived of irrigation facility.

The delegation also reviewed the new bus stand project in Bhawanipatna and directed the officials to ensure the completion of the project within six months. While reviewing the status of Narla Loco Shed project, they asked the Collector to expedite the land acquisition and forest clearance for the project.

