Jajpur: A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Odisha’s Jajpur district, a police officer said Sunday.

The accused was well known to the eight-year-old girl, he said.

The officer informed that though the incident took place October 23 and her mother filed an FIR at Bari Ramachandrapur police station on the same night, police managed to arrest the accused in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the FIR, the accused lured the girl on the pretext of showing her mongoose at his house and committed the crime.

She is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police had detained the son, daughter, nephew and sister of the accused and grilled them to get information about his whereabouts, the officer said.

He was apprehended from the house of a medicine shop owner at Dandi Sahi in neighbouring Kendrapara district, the police added.

“We have also conducted his medical examination at hospital,” the officer said.

PTI