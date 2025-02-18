Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday constituted a high-level fact-finding committee to investigate the death of a Nepalese female student at KIIT University.

According to an official press release, the committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department. Other members include the Principal Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

The decision comes amid rising tensions and calls for accountability following the student’s death inside the university’s hostel premises. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into both the circumstances surrounding the incident and the university’s response.

Meanwhile, protests erupted Tuesday in Kathmandu, where members of the student wing of the Nepali Congress party were seen demonstrating in a viral video. Protesters held banners with slogans such as “We demand immediate action” and “We want a fair investigation.”

Youth Congress Nepal urged NSUI & NSUI Odisha to support Nepali students facing harassment.

In a post on X, Youth Congress Nepal wrote: “Youth Congress Nepal urges NSUI & NSUI Odisha to support Nepali students facing harassment. We appreciate NSUI Odisha’s strong stance. Justice & safety must be ensured!”

प्रकृति लम्सालको मृत्यु प्रकरणमा निष्पक्ष छानबिन होस्! नेपाल र भारत सरकार, मानव अधिकार संघसंस्था तथा सरोकारवालाहरूले यस विषयलाई गम्भीरतापूर्वक लिनुपर्छ।

They also expressed concern over the death of the Nepali student and have demanded a fair investigation.

They also expressed concern over the death of the Nepali student and have demanded a fair investigation.

On the other hand, the issue was raised during the Zero Hour by BJD member PK Deb who said the girl’s suicide and subsequent development brought shame to the state.