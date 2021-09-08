Bhubaneswar: An official informed Wednesday that Odisha’s ace badminton player Pramod Bhagat, who recently won a Gold Medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, will receive a cash reward of Rs 6 crore from the state government, along with a job offer of “Group A” level.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had interacted earlier with the Olympians and Para-Olympians from the state July 8 and wished them good luck, the official said.

Patnaik had also announced cash awards for achieving medals, in order to motivate them for giving out their best. Award of Rs 6 crore was announced for achieving gold medal, Rs 4 crore for silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze medal respectively.

Moreover, grants of Rs 15 lakhs each were provided as support for their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Hockey players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, who took active part in the Bronze medal-winning Indian men’s team, were handed over cheques for Rs 2.5 crores on their arrival here.

