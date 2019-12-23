Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to strengthen public service delivery system, the state government has decided to bring the Labour and Employees State Insurance (ESI) department under the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Labour Minister Susanta Singh, Monday, said his department will be brought under Mo Sarkar programme from January 2020 to provide good governance to the people.

Hinting at action against negligent government officials, Singh said that as none of the officials wants to get punished they have to perform well.

On migration of labourers from Odisha, the minister said, “Migration is an issue spanning decades and lack of awareness is its major cause. It is most prevalent in districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada.” The government is taking all necessary steps to keep labourers away from middlemen and immediate action is being taken on getting information about middlemen, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will announce a major action plan to check migration, he said while addressing a state-level awareness workshop on ‘Mo Sarkar’ held here, Monday.

Help desks have been set up in five states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi – for the labourers who have migrated from Odisha. Besides, the Chief Minister has urged the Centre to set up a special desk at New Delhi for Odia labourers migrating abroad to help them keep in touch with the External Affairs Ministry.