Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 251 new Covid-19 cases, of which 83 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,84,867. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,828.

Out of total 251 new infections, 146 were reported from quarantine centres while 105 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 293 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 33 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 26 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (25), Balasore (8), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (2), Boudh (4), Cuttack (2), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (21), Jharsuguda (25), Kalahandi (1), Kandhamal (2), Kendrapada (7), Keonjhar (20), Koraput (5), Mayurbhanj (11), Nabarangpur (2), Nayagarh (1), Puri (3), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (23), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Pool reported 8 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,92,09,724 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 494.

PNN