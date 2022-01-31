Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 3,329 new Covid-19 cases, of which 504 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,49,240. Active caseload in the state now stands at 47,210.

Odisha also reported eighteen (18) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,612 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported nineteen (19) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (four), followed by Ganjam and Jajpur districts (three each), Jagatsinghpur (two) and Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Puri districts (one each).

Out of total 3,329 new infections, 1,934 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,395 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 4,843 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 646 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 293 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (85), Balasore (141), Bargarh (46), Bhadrak (57), Bolangir (67), Boudh (49), Deogarh (67), Dhenkanal (61), Gajapati (64), Ganjam (44), Jagatsinghpur (70), Jajpur (99), Jharsuguda (74), Kalahandi (107), Kandhamal (43), Kendrapara (73), Keonjhar (21), Koraput (59), Malkangiri (34), Mayurbhanj (145), Nabarangpur (90), Nayagarh (120), Nuapada (129), Puri (56), Rayagada (66), Sambalpur (115), Subarnapur (35) and Sundargarh (237).

The State Pool reported 136 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,76,27,196 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 9,191.

PNN