Cuttack: Even as the Silver City is home to many century-old temples, the ancient shrine at Amangeikuda (isle), located amidst Mahanadi River near Kandarpur village under Athagarh block of Cuttack district, paints a picture of apathy and neglect.

Hundreds of locals Sunday alleged that the temple has been facing admin neglect and demanded immediate repairing.

A source said that only a few places in Odisha have ancient Shakti Peethas where goddesses are being worshipped as the presiding deities. However, in some Shakti Peethas, Lord Shiva is also worshipped along with the Devi.

In the temple at Amangeikuda, both Goddess Amangei Devi and Lord Paschimeswar are worshipped together.

The isle was named after Goddess Amangei. It is believed that the Paschimeswar shrine was built between 7th to 9th Century AD. The goddess has been placed to the right side of the ancient temple.

Three Parsva Devatas are also worshipped at three sides of the main temple. Front side of the shrine was restored some years ago, for which, fine stone carvings are seen alone in the rear walls.

Upper part of the temple has a double-line inscription written as ‘Shri Bichitraveer’. Devotees in large numbers coming from Cuttack and outside throng the ancient temple during the Magha Saptami, Jagara Yatra and Kartik Purnima festivals, every year.

A visitor can reach the ancient shrine after covering a distance of around 35 kilometres from Cuttack city. However, the bus service is available only up to Athagarh bazaar. From there one has to hire an auto-rickshaw for Kandarpur village and then reach the destination after covering a distance of one kilometre in water route by boat.

“Lord Paschimeswar temple was severely damaged by Kalapahada long ago. It was last repaired in 1998 and still lacks the basic infra needed for devotees,” a servitor Bikash Mohapatra stated.

As believed, the temple was built either by Ganga or Surya dynasties.

Repair and development of the shrine is very essential. The isle has no electrification and provision for drinking water, the servitor added.

