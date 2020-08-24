Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,519 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 56,924. The state had also registered 2,129 recoveries Sunday. Incidentally the 2,519 number of recoveries is the highest single-day success rate against the disease in Odisha. All the recovered patients have been discharged from their respective hospitals in various districts.

Khurda with 428 patients being released from various COVID-19 facilities registered the highest number of recoveries on the day. Balasore (276) and Ganjam (237) also reported a high number of recoveries.

The other districts that recorded more than 100 recoveries are Cuttack (152), Rayagada (144), Bhadrak (140) and Sundargarh (138). The information was given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha in a series of tweets.

Coronavirus recovery cases were reported from various other districts too. They are Koraput (98), Puri (97), Nayagarh (96), Bolangir (85), Dhenkanal (61), Kandhamal (60), Sambalpur (59), Jajpur (58), Mayurbhanj (54), Bargarh and Jagatsinghpur (53 each), Malkangiri (52), Jajpur (42), Nabarangpur (31), Kalahandi (23), Kendrapara (22), Deogarh and Keonjhar (19 each), Jharsuguda (18), Angul (three) and Boudh (one).

PNN