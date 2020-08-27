Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered a record single-day spike of 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 90,986.

Out of the 3,384 new cases, 2,128 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 1,256 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 13 new cases, Balasore 119, Bargarh 157, Bhadrak 82, Balangir 99, Boudh five, Cuttack 492, Deogarh 16, Dhenkanal 60, Gajapati nine, Ganjam 177, Jagatsinghpur 43, Jajpur 176, Jharsuguda 94, Kalahandi 27, Kandhamal 58, Kendrapara 76, Keonjhar 63, Khurda 587, Koraput 89, Malkangiri 44, Mayurbhanj 177, Nabarangpur 31, Nayagarh 76, Nuapada 19, Puri 121, Rayagada 154, Sambalpur 182, Sonepur 37 and Sundargarh 101.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 27,672.

