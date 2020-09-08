Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 3,490 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,31,382.

Out of the 3,490 new cases, 2,094 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,396 are local contacts.

District wise Breakdown: Angul recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday, similarly Balasore reported 92, Bargarh 81, Bhadrak 89, Bolangir 110, Boudh 25 7, Cuttack 376, Deogarh 27, Dhenkanal 81, Gajapati 53, Ganjam 69, Jagatsinghpur 91, Jajpur 178, Jharsuguda 103, Kalahandi 39, Kandhamal 84, Kendrapada 85, Keonjhar 55, Khurda 535, Koraput 93, Malkangiri 22, Mayurbhanj 207, Nabarangpur 40, Nayagarh 34, Nuapada 102, Puri 217, Rayagada 206, Sambalpur 85, Sonepur 107, Sundargarh 64 and State Pool 102.

The total number o active cases in the state now stands at 31,362.

