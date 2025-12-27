Bhubaneswar: Odisha will take strict measures for the enforcement of green stickers and valid pollution under control certificates (PUCC) under the Motor Vehicles Act from February next year, Transport minister Bibhuti Jena Saturday said.

Jena said, “A valid PUCC, insurance and fitness certification are mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act.” These provisions have been in place for a long time, and it is a matter of concern that people are panicking now, he added.

He said the system of issuing PUCC would be reviewed to ensure certificates are issued properly.

Officials will examine the issue in detail to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and improve overall compliance, Jena added.

It can be mentioned here that earlier on December 20 State Transport Authority (STA) stated that petrol and diesel would not be supplied to vehicles without a valid PUCC in the state.

STA had directed oil marketing companies operating retail outlets in the state to strictly deny fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid pollution certificate after January 1.

However, STA later delayed the implementation of its “No PUCC, No Fuel” mandate until February 1, 2026. The decision was taken after reports of significant congestion and technical glitches at pollution testing stations emerged.

PNN