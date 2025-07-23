Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at four locations across the state in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Jagannath Pattnaik, executive engineer of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to Vigilance sources, the operation was carried out by a team comprising six deputy superintendents of police, 10 inspectors, and other supporting staff, following search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Raids were conducted at four premises located in Bhubaneswar and Gunupur in Rayagada district.

During the searches, officials uncovered a three-story building in Badagada, Bhubaneswar, and a farmhouse in Ranapur under Balianta tehsil in the Khurda-Bhubaneswar area.

The search operation is still underway at a property on Jangam Street in Gunupur and at Pattnaik’s office chamber in the BMC headquarters, Bhubaneswar.

UNI