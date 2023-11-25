Cuttack: Ravenshaw University in Cuttack was accredited A++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

According to the source, a five-membered team of NAAC committee conducted an assessment of the university’s faculties, facilities as well as other parameters for rating such as research, innovations , governance, leadership, and management among other factors between November 20 and 22, 2023.

It can be mentioned here that NAAC — an autonomous body functioning under the University Grants Commission (UGC) — conducts assessment and accreditation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) such as colleges, universities, and other recognised institutions to derive an understanding of their ‘quality status’.

As per NAAC’s official website, the council evaluates the institutions for their conformance to the standards of quality in terms of their performance related to the educational processes and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning processes, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organisation, governance, financial well being and student services.

PNN